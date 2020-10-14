BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Atlas Restaurant Group has acquired The Admiral’s Cup in Baltimore’s historic Fells Point.
“The Admiral’s Cup has long been known as an iconic waterfront live music bar located in one of the city’s most prime locations,” said Atlas Restaurant Group Founder and CEO Alexander Smith. “The Cup reflects the history and culture of the city of Baltimore and we are honored to now include it in the Atlas portfolio.”
The popular live music bar closed in 2007 and was reopened in 2013 under the same name with a new menu and focus on craft beers.
“I am very excited to be partnering with Atlas Group. Our Admiral Cup staff is looking forward to a seamless transition in joining the family of Atlas properties,” said operating partner Darin Mislan. “We are looking forward to proving the same excellent live music and fun atmosphere. The Admiral’s Cup is an iconic, historic bar, loved loved by many and I could not imagine partnering with a group more committed to the city than Atlas.”