BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Traffic will go down to one lane on I-695 southbound in Catonsville to complete work on the ramp to MD 144 starting Friday.
Starting at 7 p.m., there will be a single and then double lane closures so crews can complete paving work in the new right lane of the Baltimore Beltway Outer Loop to the newly reconstructed ramp to MD 144.
All lanes of I-695 southbound and the ramp will reopen in the new traffic pattern by 5 a.m., Monday, October 19, weather permitting.
MDOT SHA is asking motorists and motor carriers to avoid this section of I-695 southbound in Catonsville, and to use I-70, US 29 and MD 100 as an alternate route when traveling between Towson and destinations south of the work zone.
The ramp has been closed since summer 2019 as part of the $68 million project to widen I-695 Southwest Outer Loop between south of US 40 (Baltimore National Pike) and MD 144. The project is expected to be complete by late fall 2021. Learn more about the project here.
There will be digital signs up on the roads in advance to keep drivers up to date.
In case of inclement weather, the construction project traffic shift and ramp re-opening will take place the following weekend, October 23, 24 and 25.