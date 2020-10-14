Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Customs and Border Protection officers in Baltimore discovered hashish hidden inside seashells in air cargo from Nigeria on September 30.
Hashish is a drug made from the compressing and processing trichomes of the cannabis plant
CBP agriculture specialists initially inspected the parcel when they found little plastic baggies of a brown substance inside seashells taped closed.
Officers at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport field-tested the brown substance and found it was hashish, weighing a total of a little more than 38 grams.
The parcel was meant to be sent to an address in Baltimore County.
Authorities have made no arrests and are still investigating.