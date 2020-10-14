CORONAVIRUS IN MD Positivity Rate Above 3%, Hospitalizations Up
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, CBP, Drugs, Hashish

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Customs and Border Protection officers in Baltimore discovered hashish hidden inside seashells in air cargo from Nigeria on September 30.

Hashish is a drug made from the compressing and processing trichomes of the cannabis plant

CBP agriculture specialists initially inspected the parcel when they found little plastic baggies of a brown substance inside seashells taped closed.

Credit: Baltimore CBP

Credit: Baltimore CBP

Credit: Baltimore CBP

Officers at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport field-tested the brown substance and found it was hashish, weighing a total of a little more than 38 grams.

The parcel was meant to be sent to an address in Baltimore County.

Authorities have made no arrests and are still investigating.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply