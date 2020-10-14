Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City is the first city in Maryland to get 5G from Verizon, the city announced Wednesday.
“This marks a huge leap forward in this new era of technology and innovation. Baltimore continues to be at the forefront of providing technology that residents will benefit from now and in the future,” Mayor Jack Young said.
Several schools, including the Baltimore Design School and Holabird Elementary School, Vanguard Collegiate Middle School and Walter P. Carver Elementary/Middle School will receive a four-year data plan and tablet devices.
“These technology tools will provide students with an immersive learning experience,” Mayor Young said.