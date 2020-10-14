BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A California man was sentenced in Maryland to three years in federal prison for conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, in connection with a scheme to fraudulently obtain goods using what appeared to be a military e-mail address, according to court documents.
Saulina Helen Eady, 38, of Los Angeles, California, was sentenced Wednesday.
According to Eady’s plea agreement, a co-conspirator established and used what appeared to be a U.S. Navy e-mail address, authentic forms, titles, addresses and other indicia to pose as A U.S. government contracting agent.
With those credentials, the two fraudulently obtain merchandise, including large-screen televisions, specialized communications equipment, cellular telephones and computers.
Much of the fraud scheme was conducted from outside the United States, including from Nigeria, according to Eady’s plea agreement.
The three victim companies were located in Washington State, Virginia and Maryland.
There were a total of nine defendants charged in this case. Seven have pleaded guilty to their roles in the fraud scheme.