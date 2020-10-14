CORONAVIRUS IN MD Positivity Rate Above 3%, Hospitalizations Up
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers

ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland reports 575 new coronavirus cases Wednesday morning as the statewide positivity rate jumps above 3% for the first time since the beginning of October.

There are now 132,918 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported over the span of the pandemic and 3,877 total deaths reported- with nine more deaths since Tuesday.

WJZ has a new news app! Download it now!<<

Fifteen more Marylanders were hospitalized, with 304 in acute care and 113 in ICUs.

The statewide positivity rate is 3.09%.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

The state has administered a total of 2,956,824 coronavirus tests with 1,627,736 testing negative.

Throughout the pandemic, 16,215 have ever been hospitalized according to the state.

Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 536 (23)
Anne Arundel 10,986 (248) 12*
Baltimore City 16,584 (478) 17*
Baltimore County 19,176 (624) 23*
Calvert 1,078 (27) 1*
Caroline 686 (8)
Carroll 2,099 (124) 3*
Cecil 1,190 (35) 1*
Charles 2,962 (99) 2*
Dorchester 644 (10)
Frederick 4,399 (127) 8*
Garrett 87 (1)
Harford 3,317 (73) 4*
Howard 5,487 (117) 6*
Kent 325 (22) 2*
Montgomery 23,926 (819) 40*
Prince George’s 30,969 (816) 24*
Queen Anne’s 711 (25) 1*
St. Mary’s 1,375 (59)
Somerset 358 (4)
Talbot 593 (6)
Washington 2,039 (41)
Wicomico 2,248 (49)
Worcester 1,143 (29) 1*
Data not available (13)

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 5,072
10-19 11,596 (2)
20-29 25,174 (24) 1*
30-39 23,855 (48) 6*
40-49 21,074 (124) 3*
50-59 19,373 (321) 16*
60-69 13,005 (639) 13*
70-79 7,695 (964) 28*
80+ 6,074 (1,753) 78*
Data not available (2)
Female 70,076 (1,899) 75*
Male 62,842 (1,978) 70*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 41,603 (1,585) 55*
Asian (NH) 2,536 (144) 6*
White (NH) 34,416 (1,645) 72*
Hispanic 28,317 (448) 12*
Other (NH) 6,154 (42)
Data not available 19,892 (13)

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply