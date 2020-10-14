ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland reports 575 new coronavirus cases Wednesday morning as the statewide positivity rate jumps above 3% for the first time since the beginning of October.
There are now 132,918 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported over the span of the pandemic and 3,877 total deaths reported- with nine more deaths since Tuesday.
Fifteen more Marylanders were hospitalized, with 304 in acute care and 113 in ICUs.
The statewide positivity rate is 3.09%.
The state has administered a total of 2,956,824 coronavirus tests with 1,627,736 testing negative.
Throughout the pandemic, 16,215 have ever been hospitalized according to the state.
Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|536
|(23)
|Anne Arundel
|10,986
|(248)
|12*
|Baltimore City
|16,584
|(478)
|17*
|Baltimore County
|19,176
|(624)
|23*
|Calvert
|1,078
|(27)
|1*
|Caroline
|686
|(8)
|Carroll
|2,099
|(124)
|3*
|Cecil
|1,190
|(35)
|1*
|Charles
|2,962
|(99)
|2*
|Dorchester
|644
|(10)
|Frederick
|4,399
|(127)
|8*
|Garrett
|87
|(1)
|Harford
|3,317
|(73)
|4*
|Howard
|5,487
|(117)
|6*
|Kent
|325
|(22)
|2*
|Montgomery
|23,926
|(819)
|40*
|Prince George’s
|30,969
|(816)
|24*
|Queen Anne’s
|711
|(25)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|1,375
|(59)
|Somerset
|358
|(4)
|Talbot
|593
|(6)
|Washington
|2,039
|(41)
|Wicomico
|2,248
|(49)
|Worcester
|1,143
|(29)
|1*
|Data not available
|(13)
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|5,072
|10-19
|11,596
|(2)
|20-29
|25,174
|(24)
|1*
|30-39
|23,855
|(48)
|6*
|40-49
|21,074
|(124)
|3*
|50-59
|19,373
|(321)
|16*
|60-69
|13,005
|(639)
|13*
|70-79
|7,695
|(964)
|28*
|80+
|6,074
|(1,753)
|78*
|Data not available
|(2)
|Female
|70,076
|(1,899)
|75*
|Male
|62,842
|(1,978)
|70*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|41,603
|(1,585)
|55*
|Asian (NH)
|2,536
|(144)
|6*
|White (NH)
|34,416
|(1,645)
|72*
|Hispanic
|28,317
|(448)
|12*
|Other (NH)
|6,154
|(42)
|Data not available
|19,892
|(13)
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.