WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — School officials in Carroll County are revising their reopening plans.
The board of education is delaying the start of hybrid learning at high schools until November 12.
School officials say elementary and middle schools will still continue forward with plans to start hybrid learning Monday.
