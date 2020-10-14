TOWSON, MD. (WJZ) — Towson University announced their plan for Spring 2021 and its mini-semester Wednesday.
About 85% of classes will be remote while face-to-face and hybrid courses will run at reduced numbers.
Campus housing will house 2,300 students, with no more than two students per bathroom and all students will have single bedrooms.
“TU faculty and staff have continued to demonstrate how much they truly care about each and every one of our students,” President Schatzel and Provost Perreault wrote in the letter to the TU community. “From providing support to the student emergency fund to finding creative solutions for unprecedented issues, the care for our Tigers is evident.”
The first two weeks of classes of the spring term (Jan. 5 to Feb. 7) will be conducted via remote instruction, with exceptions made for laboratories, clinical experiences, internships and experiential courses.
After those first two weeks, face-to-face and hybrid instruction will be held on campus starting February 8.
Quarantine and isolation space on campus is set to be doubled to 196 beds, with additional residence halls in queue if needed. More staffing to support and care for students in quarantine/isolation has been added to the Division of Student Affairs.
All TU students, faculty and staff must prove they have a negative COVID-19 PCR test result within 10 days before coming back to campus in 2021.
They will also continue with Tigers Care QuickScan to monitor COVID-19 in the community, as well as wear masks, wash hands and maintain sanitized work spaces.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.