EDGEWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — A 32-year-old man has been arrested following a stabbing in Edgewood Tuesday, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said.
Just before 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, deputies went to a hospital for a report of a stabbing victim. The victim, a 35-year-old Baltimore man, was shot earlier in the day on Reider Court. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The sheriff’s office said the victim went to the area to check on an acquaintance, Daniel Mason. When the victim arrived, Mason became argumentative and stabbed the victim as he tried to leave.
Deputies later arrested Mason on a number of charges, including attempted second-degree murder and first-degree assault. He is being held without bond.
Online court records show Mason is set to appear in a bond hearing Thursday afternoon.