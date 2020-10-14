CORONAVIRUS IN MD Positivity Rate Above 3%, Hospitalizations Up
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — With Election Day less than three weeks away, Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh is reminding residents they have the right to vote without harassment or intimidation.

Voter intimidation is a crime under both Maryland and federal law. It’s also illegal to willfully try to influence someone’s vote.

If you plan on voting in-person, the law prohibits things like canvassing and campaign signs at polling places.

You can report any instances of harassment or intimidation to Frosh’s office.

