ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — With Election Day less than three weeks away, Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh is reminding residents they have the right to vote without harassment or intimidation.
Voter intimidation is a crime under both Maryland and federal law. It’s also illegal to willfully try to influence someone’s vote.
If you plan on voting in-person, the law prohibits things like canvassing and campaign signs at polling places.
You can report any instances of harassment or intimidation to Frosh’s office.