BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Patient First is offering COVID-19 testing at its Bayview Location on Eastern Avenue in Baltimore.
The location is at 5100 Eastern Ave and is by appointment only.
The test is the RT-PCR molecular diagnostic test. The test sample is collected at Patient First and sent to a reference lab for testing.
COVID-19 Virus Testing is also available at the Patient First centers in Aberdeen, Annapolis, Bel Air, Catonsville, Lutherville, Odenton, Owings Mills, Perry Hall, Towson and White Marsh.
Testing appointments can be made on-line at https://www.patientfirst.com/covid-19/covid-19-testing
