By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — That Ravens defense is looking good this season — and now they are get awarded for it.

Rookie linebacker Patrick Queen was awarded AFC Defensive Player of the Week for the first time.

Queen joins Ray Lewis as one of the only rookie linebackers to win a player of the week.

He played college at Louisiana State University and was drafted 28th overall by the Ravens this year.

 

