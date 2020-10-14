Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As if you needed another reason to shop at Target, now your purchases can help local animals in need!
The Baltimore Humane Society has been selected to participate in the Target Circle Community Giving program.
This means shoppers in the free loyalty program can choose their favorite local non-profit to receive charitable donations from Target throughout the year.
For every vote from now until December 31, the Baltimore Humane Society will earn a portion of the donation funds which will go toward providing pet care essentials to families in need, while also supporting homeless animals at the shelter.