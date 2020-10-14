BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens head coach John Harbaugh does not like to answer questions that involve comparisons, especially when asked to compare performances from the past to the present.
Harbaugh’s focus is forward, and he’s passed that perspective on to his players.
Running back Mark Ingram II and the Ravens offense has looked a bit disjointed in recent weeks.
The team is winning games, but the offense hasn’t performed in the high-gear efficiency of last year when they set an NFL all-time rushing record.
After five games, the Ravens consider themselves a work in progress, and Ingram’s not up to comparing this season to last year.
“2019 was a historic year and we just had a lot of things going for us,” Ingram said. “2020 is different and the 2020 Ravens are different. We just have to find ways to continue to improve, we just have to find ways to continue to get better. We know that we haven’t played our best as an offense yet, and we’re striving for excellence.”
The Ravens look to extend their winning streak when they take on the Eagles in Philadelphia on Sunday.
