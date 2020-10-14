BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two Maryland cities are among the U.S. News & World Reports Best Places to Live.
Baltimore is no. 117 out of 150 best places to live. Among its highlights are its small town feel, “locals like to say that you can’t go anywhere in ‘Smalltimore’ without seeing someone you know.”
“Baltimore’s elegant architecture, friendly people and lively pockets of nightlife and music make Charm City a pleasant and fun place to call home,” U.S News & World Report says. “The metro area also boasts a restaurant scene that goes beyond the city’s famous crab cakes, pit beef and Berger cookies.”
The shorter commute to work, the cheaper cost of living and the easy access to award-winning dining and internationally recognized orchestra and art museums. Also the proximity to the Chesapeake Bay and various water activities is also among the city’s attractions.
Baltimore is also no. 76 on the list of Best Places to Retire, but it’s no. 7 on the most dangerous cities list.
Salisbury is also ranked among the Best Places to Live at no. 90.
It too is on the list for its small-town feel and because its one of the fastest growing cities in the U.S. as well.
“The longtime nickname “The Crossroads of Delmarva” is fitting for Salisbury in many ways, since it sits nestled among Delaware, Maryland and Virginia on a map,” says U.S. News & World Report. “It is a melting pot of college students, retirees and families who might all be seen together enjoying a Saturday night at a microbrewery or watching a minor-league baseball game.”
The other pluses of this community: access to outdoor activities and nature.
“For fans of beer, Salisbury and the surrounding metro area are home to microbreweries that offer tours and, of course, tastings,” the report says.
Washington D.C. was also on the list at no. 30 and nearby York, Pa. was on the list at no. 106.
In the top five places to live are four Colorado cities, Boulder at no. 1. Austin, Texas is also listed at no. 3.
This story was originally published on Oct. 13, 2020.
Did you actually read the article you are citing Baltimore staff? Baltimore is not on a list of 150 best places to live. Rather, it is one of the top 150 “most populous metro areas” that were then analyzed and ranked from best to worst with Baltimore ranked near the bottom at 117 out of the possible 150.
Embarrassing,
Fix the crime, abandoned housing and corrupt leaders of Baltimore!
Baltimore is not a bad place to live & the average person is very safe. Most all of the violent crime is between rival gangs and drug dealers. As long as you re not part of the criminal element into drugs and stay off gang turf, you are fine. Most murders know their victims so if you don’t know gang bangers & drug dealers no problem. It helps to not be out on the street late at night- stay home w/ your family and keep your kids off the streets. Relatively few innocent people are killed. Don’t believe me take the list of victims and look them up- most of them have extensive criminal records. If you want to know really bad crime & gang violence, poor housing, police paid to ignore it & high unemployment move to one of the Central American countries people are fleeing, risking their lives to come here. I have a neighbor who fled El Salvador- they raped his wife in front of him & their kids and said they would kill them all if they did not move drugs for the cartel. The cops are paid off, they do nothing. The people in the USA who buy the drugs fund this violence and cause people to come here illegally.
While abandoned housing is unsightly, it does not diminish your quality of life. There are programs that enable people to buy such homes for very little and get low cost loans to fix them up (providing jobs) making them home owners and part of the solution not the problem.
If they say baltimore is on the best place to live list it is shirley fake news, and don’t call me the best
As a life-long resident of the Eastern Shore, Salisbury isn’t even top 5 on the Shore. Who is voting in these “polls?”
Actually, Salisbury is great!!! People from DC who keep moving over here, go to Salisbury!!! Stay out of Talbot County; everyone (except the realtors) hates you. Same with NY’ers and PA’ians….