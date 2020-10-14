BALTIMORE (WJZ) — U.S. Attorney Robert K. Hur announced Wednesday more than $3.6 million in Federal Department of Justice grants to Maryland.
Hur announced the grants will go to seven entities in Maryland to fund crime laboratories, decrease DNA backlogs, support basic and applied forensic research and help law enforcement identify missing persons, as part of $192 million in funding to advance forensic science nationwide.
“These grants will be used by local jurisdictions in Maryland to advance evidence processing, fund crime labs, decrease backlogs in DNA and sexual assault kit processing, and help identify missing persons,” Hur said. “Hopefully, this will allow law enforcement to solve more crimes, including cold case sexual assaults, and bring justice to victims and their families.”
For a complete list of individual grant programs, award amounts, and jurisdictions that will receive funding, click here.