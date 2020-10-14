BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Wayne Scott was sentenced to the maximum penalty of 10 years in prison for hitting and killing a pedestrian with his car in 2018.
He was found guilty on March 2 for grossly negligent vehicular manslaughter and another year for driving while impaired by a CDS.
Scott was driving in the 4200 block of Wabash Avenue on March 31, 2018, going 38 mph in a 25 mph when his car briefly went on top of the median.
He kept driving into the 3400 block of Dorithan Road where he struck and killed Brian Watts, as Watts was crossing the street.
Scott’s car then kept moving until it struck a parked car. Officers who responded noticed Scott appeared to be under the influence of drugs.
They said he was lethargic, slurred his words and did not follow commands. Medics who arrived on scene found Scott slumped over the wheel.
Scott was taken to the University of Maryland Medical Center for treatment and his toxicology screen was positive for opiates. A blood sample also found fentanyl in his system.
Watts was taken to Sinai Hospital where he died from his injuries.