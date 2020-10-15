CORONAVIRUS IN MD630 Cases Added, Hospitalizations & ICU Beds Slightly Down
MILLERSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Two employees at an Anne Arundel County Public Schools warehouse have tested positive for the coronavirus, the school system said Thursday afternoon.

The employees work at an operations supply warehouse in Millersville, officials said. The district learned about the first case Wednesday and the second on Thursday.

The warehouse is being cleaned and will remain open.

