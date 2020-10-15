Comments
NOTTINGHAM, MD. (WJZ) — A 27-year-old woman is missing out of Baltimore County since the end of September, police said Thursday.
Shermira Misterka was last seen September 26, and is missing from the 4500 block of Wishal Drive, 21236, wearing unknown clothing.
She is 5’1″, 130 lbs, and has black hair styled in a ponytail.
If anyone sees her, police ask them to call 911.