BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter is asking for donations to help a rescue named Nugget.
Nugget was found on the street by a kind citizen who was heading to a corner store. He was barely responsive, weak, starving and cold.
The 8-week-old puppy is currently hospitalized at one of BARCS partner veterinary clinics and will need several days of intensive care.
Vets believe he was taken from or lost his mother too young and didn’t receive the supplemental nutrition — when he should be a “rolly polly” he’s frail and fighting for his life.
The shelter is asking for donations to help in Nugget’s care and animals like him with a gift to their annual BARCStoberfest campaign.
BARCS said its also currently overwhelmed by the number of pets in its care. Without their normal lines of fundraising due to COVID-19.
Bill Miller and Miller Value Partners will match up to $25,000 for every donation to BARCStoberfest.
Donations can be made through Oct. 25 at http://www.barcstoberfest.org/