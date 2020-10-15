BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore are investigating after several people were shot across the city within minutes of each other on Thursday night.
Police were in the area of North Avenue just before 10 p.m. when they heard gunshots.
A short time later, calls for a shooting came out in the 2900 block of Westwood Avenue.
Officers responded and located two shooting victims who were suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.
Over the next few minutes, officers in different areas of the city received five additional calls for shooting victims who had recently walked into area hospitals.
All five additional victims are also suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.
Southwest District shooting detectives are in the process of interviewing all the victims and sorting through potential evidence.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2488 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.