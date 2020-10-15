TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County launched its new redesigned website beta Thursday.
BaltimoreCountyMD.gov features a revamped homepage, improved accessibility options and streamlined access to the most frequent services.
“Government should be open and accessible for all our residents and Baltimore County’s newly designed website will empower visitors to easily access the critical services and information they need to be engaged and informed,” County Executive Johnny Olszewski said. “This new site will provide all users – on any device – with a better online experience so they can more easily access the full menu of county resources so that we can better serve the residents of Baltimore County.”
When designing the new site, the county focused on:
- Clear, straightforward content that answers questions of Baltimore County constituents.
- Easy to use navigation and site search to quickly find content.
- Interaction over narrative content.
- Minimum page elements with maximum convenience of use.
“I’m really proud of the work that our team put into this project. We know that more than 60 percent of Baltimore County’s website users access the site using a mobile device, so we prioritized developing an interface that allows for easier interaction,” said Baltimore County Chief Information Officer Rob O’Connor. “After the Beta release, the team will continue to review feedback and conduct user testing so that we can provide an optimal experience for anyone wanting to interact with Baltimore County online.”
The county’s web team identified the most commonly used services to feature which include:
- Pay and View Property Taxes
- Pet Adoption
- Police and Fire News
- Careers with Baltimore County
- Schedule Lookup for Trash and Recycling
- Jury Duty
- Pay a Ticket
- County Parks Directory and Information Page
- County Code and Zoning Regulation
- Directory of All County Services Offered
Visitors are encouraged to provide feedback about their experience.