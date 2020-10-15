TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — The Baltimore County School Board is calling for an investigation after they say an incident occurred during a late-night virtual board meeting Tuesday.
In a statement, Baltimore County Schools officials say “inappropriate audio” was heard near the end of the meeting, which ran past 1 a.m.
Multiple people were online at the time, officials say.
The Board of Education of Baltimore County and Baltimore County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Darryl L. Williams have issued the following statement, saying in part:
“The Board of Education of Baltimore County and Superintendent are very concerned about the incident that occurred near the end of the Board of Education meeting Tuesday night when inappropriate audio was heard by those in attendance at this virtual meeting. The Board officers, Kathleen Causey and Julie Henn, have consulted with the Superintendent, Board counsel, and have contacted the Maryland Office of the Inspector General for Education to investigate.”
The Maryland Office of the Inspector General for Education has been asked to investigate.
Baltimore County Schools officials say it’s not known if someone hacked the meeting, but that will be part of any investigation.