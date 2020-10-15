BALTIMORE (WJZ) — CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield is formally recognizing Election Day as a corporate holiday during presidential election years.
All CareFirst associates will get a full day of paid time off this year and in the future presidential election years.
Between those years, CareFirst associates will receive an extra eight hours of paid time off to be used for civic engagement.
“Voting and civic engagement are not only rights but responsibilities we share as individual citizens in a democracy,” said Brian D. Pieninck, President and CEO of CareFirst. “Our responsibility as good corporate citizens is to ensure our associates, members and the communities where we live and work are fully equipped and able to exercise these rights. CareFirst is committed to supporting the robust civic engagement of our workforce of Difference Makers as we continue to deliver on our not-for-profit mission, vision and strategy.”
The updated policy also gives the associates access to information on voting registration, submitting an absentee or mail-in ballot an dhow to stay safe while voting during the pandemic.
