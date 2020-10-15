ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland adds 630 coronavirus cases as hospitalizations and ICU beds go down slightly Thursday morning.
The state’s total case count is now above 133,000, with 133,548 cases reported and 3,883 COVID-19 deaths throughout the pandemic. Six Marylanders have died in the last 24 hours due to the virus.
The statewide positivity rate stayed flat Thursday morning, now at 3.08%. There are 412 Marylanders hospitalized with 303 in acute care and 109 in ICUs, slightly down from Wednesday.
The state has administered a total of 2,985,460 coronavirus tests with 1,637,287 testing negative.
Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|538
|(23)
|Anne Arundel
|11,053
|(250)
|12*
|Baltimore City
|16,647
|(477)
|17*
|Baltimore County
|19,275
|(626)
|23*
|Calvert
|1,082
|(27)
|1*
|Caroline
|688
|(8)
|Carroll
|2,108
|(125)
|3*
|Cecil
|1,192
|(35)
|1*
|Charles
|2,983
|(99)
|2*
|Dorchester
|653
|(10)
|Frederick
|4,436
|(129)
|8*
|Garrett
|88
|(1)
|Harford
|3,335
|(73)
|4*
|Howard
|5,508
|(117)
|6*
|Kent
|326
|(22)
|2*
|Montgomery
|24,015
|(820)
|40*
|Prince George’s
|31,102
|(817)
|24*
|Queen Anne’s
|714
|(25)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|1,382
|(59)
|Somerset
|363
|(5)
|Talbot
|596
|(6)
|Washington
|2,054
|(42)
|Wicomico
|2,259
|(49)
|Worcester
|1,151
|(29)
|1*
|Data not available
|(9)
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|5,104
|10-19
|11,662
|(2)
|20-29
|25,277
|(24)
|1*
|30-39
|23,966
|(49)
|6*
|40-49
|21,175
|(124)
|3*
|50-59
|19,463
|(321)
|16*
|60-69
|13,076
|(640)
|13*
|70-79
|7,725
|(964)
|28*
|80+
|6,100
|(1,757)
|78*
|Data not available
|(2)
|Female
|70,407
|(1,900)
|75*
|Male
|63,141
|(1,983)
|70*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|41,767
|(1,587)
|55*
|Asian (NH)
|2,556
|(144)
|6*
|White (NH)
|34,640
|(1,653)
|72*
|Hispanic
|28,418
|(448)
|12*
|Other (NH)
|6,198
|(42)
|Data not available
|19,969
|(9)
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.