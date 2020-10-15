CORONAVIRUS IN MD630 Cases Added, Hospitalizations & ICU Beds Slightly Down
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, Health, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland adds 630 coronavirus cases as hospitalizations and ICU beds go down slightly Thursday morning.

The state’s total case count is now above 133,000, with 133,548 cases reported and 3,883 COVID-19 deaths throughout the pandemic. Six Marylanders have died in the last 24 hours due to the virus.

WJZ has a new news app! Download it now!<<

The statewide positivity rate stayed flat Thursday morning, now at 3.08%. There are 412 Marylanders hospitalized with 303 in acute care and 109 in ICUs, slightly down from Wednesday.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

The state has administered a total of 2,985,460 coronavirus tests with 1,637,287 testing negative.

Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 538 (23)
Anne Arundel 11,053 (250) 12*
Baltimore City 16,647 (477) 17*
Baltimore County 19,275 (626) 23*
Calvert 1,082 (27) 1*
Caroline 688 (8)
Carroll 2,108 (125) 3*
Cecil 1,192 (35) 1*
Charles 2,983 (99) 2*
Dorchester 653 (10)
Frederick 4,436 (129) 8*
Garrett 88 (1)
Harford 3,335 (73) 4*
Howard 5,508 (117) 6*
Kent 326 (22) 2*
Montgomery 24,015 (820) 40*
Prince George’s 31,102 (817) 24*
Queen Anne’s 714 (25) 1*
St. Mary’s 1,382 (59)
Somerset 363 (5)
Talbot 596 (6)
Washington 2,054 (42)
Wicomico 2,259 (49)
Worcester 1,151 (29) 1*
Data not available (9)

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 5,104
10-19 11,662 (2)
20-29 25,277 (24) 1*
30-39 23,966 (49) 6*
40-49 21,175 (124) 3*
50-59 19,463 (321) 16*
60-69 13,076 (640) 13*
70-79 7,725 (964) 28*
80+ 6,100 (1,757) 78*
Data not available (2)
Female 70,407 (1,900) 75*
Male 63,141 (1,983) 70*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 41,767 (1,587) 55*
Asian (NH) 2,556 (144) 6*
White (NH) 34,640 (1,653) 72*
Hispanic 28,418 (448) 12*
Other (NH) 6,198 (42)
Data not available 19,969 (9)

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply