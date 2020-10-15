BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore is awarded nearly $10 million from the U.S Department of Transportation to upgrade and expand transportation hubs around the city.
The grant is a part of $220 million in funding to improve port facilities in 16 states and territories in the U.S.
“This $220 million in federal grants will improve America’s ports with nearly half the projects are located in Opportunity Zones, which were established to revitalize economically distressed communities,” said U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao.
In Baltimore, the projects that will receive the funding are the Sparrows Point Bulk Expansion Rail Modernization and Berth Rehabilitation Mid-Atlantic Multi-Modal Transportation Hub.
The $9,880,000 will additional waterside access, create a bulk import and export terminal, install a modern gate complex, and upgrade the heavy-duty road network. Furthermore, the project will upgrade rail connectivity and repair all degraded utilities.
Correction: The headline of this story initially misstated the amount of funding as $10,000 instead of $10 million.