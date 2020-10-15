ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ/AP) — Leading Maryland lawmakers have named an independent counsel to probe personnel practices at the Maryland Environmental Service.
House Speaker Adrienne Jones and Senate President Bill Ferguson also announced Thursday that subpoenas have been issued to Gov. Larry Hogan’s former chief of staff, who was the agency’s chairman, and a former employee at the agency.
Ward Coe will be the lead independent counsel in the investigation of a six-figure severance that Roy McGrath received before leaving the agency to become Hogan’s chief of staff in June.
McGrath, who resigned in August, and former MES employee Matthew Sherring have been subpoenaed to testify remotely before lawmakers on Oct. 29. Subpoenas also were issued for them to produce documents.
On Wednesday, Hogan named his former communications director Amelia Chassé Alciva as McGrath’s replacement.
