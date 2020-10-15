CORONAVIRUS IN MD630 Cases Added, Hospitalizations & ICU Beds Slightly Down
By CBS Baltimore Staff
GLEN BURNIE, MD. (WJZ) — A juvenile was arrested in Glen Burnie Wednesday after police a loaded handgun, marijuana and other items in a car they were in.

Officers responded for a report of several people smoking illegal substances in a vehicle in the North Glen Park West parking lot at 201 Olen Drive in Glen Burnie.

Police found four people in a beige 2001 Toyota and smelled marijuana coming from the car.

Credit: Anne Arundel County Police

Police searched the vehicle and found a loaded Stallard Arms Inc JS-9mm handgun, suspected marijuana, a digital scale and packaging material in a fanny pack that belonged to a juvenile.

The juvenile was charged, but police did not release any further details.

 

