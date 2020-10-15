CORONAVIRUS IN MD630 Cases Added, Hospitalizations & ICU Beds Slightly Down
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — There’s a new presidential candidate for Maryland voters.

The Washington Post reports Kanye West is now qualified to be a write-in candidate in the state.

His first campaign video was released this week.

While West’s name will not be on the ballot, he is an official write-in option for voters.

West does not list a vice-presidential running mate associated with his candidacy.

CBS Baltimore Staff

