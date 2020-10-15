Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — There’s a new presidential candidate for Maryland voters.
The Washington Post reports Kanye West is now qualified to be a write-in candidate in the state.
His first campaign video was released this week.
https://t.co/ZURvTEW9ee we stepping out on faith pic.twitter.com/ypQfooB35w
— ye (@kanyewest) October 12, 2020
While West’s name will not be on the ballot, he is an official write-in option for voters.
West does not list a vice-presidential running mate associated with his candidacy.