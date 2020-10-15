BRANDYWINE, MD. (WJZ) — State police arrested a Brandywine man in Prince George’s County who illegally possessed a regulated firearm and had two outstanding warrants through the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland Department of Parole and Probation.
Sean Ross Alpert, 43, was taken to the Prince George’s County Detention Center and served with two arrest warrants on first- and second-degree assault, fourth-degree burglary, two counts of malicious destruction of property of more than $1,000, rogue and vagabond, theft less than $100 and violation of probation.
He was arrested after a search warrant was obtained for his home in Brandywine. He was arrested there and taken into custody without incident.
Police further searched the home and found a regulated firearm.
More charges are pending.