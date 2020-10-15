CHESTERTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — One man has been arrested and another is wanted for throwing a Molotov cocktail at a home in Chestertown last week, the Office of the State Fire Marshal said Thursday.
Mardell Adkins, 37, turned himself in to officials Thursday morning. He faces 18 charges, including five counts of attempted first-degree murder.
The fire marshal’s office said sheriff’s deputies in Queen Anne’s County went to a home in the 300 block of Fairview Drive around 1:30 a.m. on October 7 for a report of a Molotov cocktail being thrown at the home.
The device did not cause any damage and the five people inside the home were not hurt.
Officials are still searching for Edward Gaines, III, 42, in the case. He may be in the Delaware area.
Anyone with information should call 410-822-7609.