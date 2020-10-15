ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — More than 28,000 Marylanders applied for unemployment insurance last week.
According to the state, 28,388 unemployment claims were made the week ending on October 10. The number is down from the previous week when 30,060 people had applied.
Nationally, some 898,000 people filed for first-time unemployment benefits in the week ending October 10.
The Maryland Department of Labor said Wednesday over 82% of unemployment claims flagged and investigated were confirmed as fraudulent.
Of the 102,406 out-of-state claims that have been identified as being potentially fraudulent, 91% have either not uploaded the verification documentation requested or their documentation has been reviewed and denied.
Of the 67,746 in-state claims that have been identified as potentially fraudulent, 69.1% have either not uploaded the verification documentation requested or their documentation has been reviewed and denied.
There are currently 9,677 in-state and out-of-state potentially fraudulent claims pending manual review and verification by a dedicated team of specialists.
A breakdown of the claims by county:
|MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF LABOR DIVISION OF UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE
TOTAL CLAIMS FILED BY COUNTY
Week Ending – OCtober 10, 2020
|Claim Filed By:
|Regular UI
|PUA (New)
|PUA (Reclassified)*
|PEUC Claims**
|EB Claims
|Allegany
|108
|35
|0
|67
|5
|Anne Arundel
|560
|198
|6
|1,082
|78
|Baltimore City
|1,120
|381
|8
|1,372
|103
|Baltimore County
|1,569
|461
|22
|2,216
|171
|Calvert
|72
|15
|0
|126
|3
|Caroline
|44
|7
|1
|59
|3
|Carroll
|112
|40
|0
|228
|21
|Cecil
|111
|49
|1
|106
|10
|Charles
|217
|51
|4
|312
|29
|Dorchester
|54
|19
|1
|44
|7
|Frederick
|244
|61
|2
|482
|37
|Garrett
|29
|10
|2
|26
|5
|Harford
|250
|72
|6
|399
|22
|Howard
|321
|66
|3
|606
|51
|Kent
|47
|22
|0
|29
|2
|Montgomery
|999
|305
|5
|1,810
|114
|Non – Maryland
|2,139
|559
|3
|812
|71
|Prince George’s
|2,328
|922
|14
|1,693
|133
|Queen Anne’s
|46
|13
|0
|65
|2
|Somerset
|41
|19
|0
|20
|7
|St. Mary’s
|85
|17
|1
|108
|10
|Talbot
|32
|12
|1
|46
|5
|Unknown
|529
|5
|0
|189
|21
|Washington
|264
|67
|3
|211
|15
|Wicomico
|181
|41
|1
|158
|19
|Worcester
|102
|20
|1
|91
|16
|Totals by Type:
|11,604
|3,467
|85
|12,357
|960
|Total Regular UI Claims:
|11,604
|Total New PUA, PEUC and EB Claims:
|16,784
|Total New UI Claims:
|28,388