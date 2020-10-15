CORONAVIRUS IN MD630 Cases Added, Hospitalizations & ICU Beds Slightly Down
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — More than 28,000 Marylanders applied for unemployment insurance last week.

According to the state, 28,388 unemployment claims were made the week ending on October 10. The number is down from the previous week when 30,060 people had applied.

Nationally, some 898,000 people filed for first-time unemployment benefits in the week ending October 10.

The Maryland Department of Labor said Wednesday over 82% of unemployment claims flagged and investigated were confirmed as fraudulent.

Of the 102,406 out-of-state claims that have been identified as being potentially fraudulent, 91% have either not uploaded the verification documentation requested or their documentation has been reviewed and denied.

Of the 67,746 in-state claims that have been identified as potentially fraudulent, 69.1% have either not uploaded the verification documentation requested or their documentation has been reviewed and denied.

There are currently 9,677 in-state and out-of-state potentially fraudulent claims pending manual review and verification by a dedicated team of specialists.

A breakdown of the claims by county:

MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF LABOR DIVISION OF UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE
TOTAL CLAIMS FILED BY COUNTY
Week Ending – OCtober 10, 2020
Claim Filed By:  Regular UI PUA (New) PUA (Reclassified)* PEUC Claims** EB Claims
Allegany 108 35 0 67 5
Anne Arundel 560 198 6 1,082 78
Baltimore City 1,120 381 8 1,372 103
Baltimore County 1,569 461 22 2,216 171
Calvert 72 15 0 126 3
Caroline 44 7 1 59 3
Carroll 112 40 0 228 21
Cecil 111 49 1 106 10
Charles 217 51 4 312 29
Dorchester 54 19 1 44 7
Frederick 244 61 2 482 37
Garrett 29 10 2 26 5
Harford 250 72 6 399 22
Howard 321 66 3 606 51
Kent 47 22 0 29 2
Montgomery 999 305 5 1,810 114
Non – Maryland 2,139 559 3 812 71
Prince George’s 2,328 922 14 1,693 133
Queen Anne’s 46 13 0 65 2
Somerset 41 19 0 20 7
St. Mary’s 85 17 1 108 10
Talbot 32 12 1 46 5
Unknown 529 5 0 189 21
Washington 264 67 3 211 15
Wicomico 181 41 1 158 19
Worcester 102 20 1 91 16
Totals by Type: 11,604 3,467 85 12,357 960
Total Regular UI Claims: 11,604
Total New PUA, PEUC and EB Claims: 16,784
Total New UI Claims: 28,388

 

