BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A security guard assigned to guard a ballot box in northeast Baltimore was shot overnight, city police confirmed.
The shooting happened in the 2200 block of Pinewood Avenue around 4:55 a.m. The city lists a ballot drop box at Achievement Academy in that block.
From @BaltimorePolice about the non-fatal shooting from 5 this morning: “The victim was working the midnight to eight shift for a security company as an unarmed guard tasked with keeping watch over an election ballot box.” @LinhBuiWJZ pic.twitter.com/GDpSU7wfCD
Police confirmed the unarmed security guard was sitting in his car at the time of the shooting and is expected to survive. Surveillance video reportedly shows multiple armed suspects approached the vehicle and tried to open the door. When the man didn’t open it, they began shooting.
Investigators are looking into the shooting as a possible attempted robbery.
The ballot box was reportedly not tampered with and did not appear to be the suspects’ focus.
The Maryland Board of Elections said they are working with authorities in the investigation.
Our thoughts are with the victim of this morning’s tragic shooting as well as his loved ones. We are actively cooperating with the authorities investigating this matter. Because this is an ongoing investigation, we defer any further comment to @BaltimorePolice.
