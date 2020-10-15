CORONAVIRUS IN MD630 Cases Added, Hospitalizations & ICU Beds Slightly Down
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Crime, Local TV, Shooting, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A security guard assigned to guard a ballot box in northeast Baltimore was shot overnight, city police confirmed.

The shooting happened in the 2200 block of Pinewood Avenue around 4:55 a.m. The city lists a ballot drop box at Achievement Academy in that block.

Police confirmed the unarmed security guard was sitting in his car at the time of the shooting and is expected to survive. Surveillance video reportedly shows multiple armed suspects approached the vehicle and tried to open the door. When the man didn’t open it, they began shooting.

Investigators are looking into the shooting as a possible attempted robbery.

The ballot box was reportedly not tampered with and did not appear to be the suspects’ focus.

The Maryland Board of Elections said they are working with authorities in the investigation.

Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments
  1. King Julian says:
    October 15, 2020 at 3:27 pm

    it will be great when 911 starts sending unarmed persons on calls.

    Reply

Leave a Reply