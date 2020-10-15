BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Many people have spotted a lot of jellyfish in the Inner Harbor recently and have been asking why are there so many.

Recently, Baltimoreans have been getting a lot of up-close views of these slow-moving and graceful sea creatures while taking a stroll along the Inner Harbor.

“It’s a very neat experience to see it that close. It’s very neat. We happened to spot two of them very close and see them swimming,” Karla Ortiz, a Baltimore resident, said.

Some have been saying it seems like there’s a lot more of these jellyfish in the harbor right now.

Can anybody tell me if jellyfish in the Harbor is normal? I’ve never seen that before @wjz (took video 5 min ago) pic.twitter.com/aWzI26YzxM — Max McGee (@MaxMcGeeTV) September 14, 2020

Blue Water Baltimore water quality scientist Barbara Johnson says she was surprised by how many have been showing up and says the recent weather has been affecting them.

“It hasn’t rained a lot, so the water might be a little warmer and a little saltier than usual,” Johnson said. “And I think typically the jellyfish like a higher salinity.”

The pandemic has also been a factor, with less activity on the water. But more people walking by might be noticing them now.

“I also think more might be out enjoying the weather since we’re kind of quasi quarantine still,” Johnson added.

Yep, another jellyfish sighting in the Inner Harbor today in Baltimore! This is the time of year sightings are most common, @NatlAquarium told @wjz a few weeks ago when @MaxMcGeeTV made a similar discovery: https://t.co/ELMeu8kacW #Baltimore #BeOnWJZ pic.twitter.com/3vzRdrrcpt — Logan Reigstad (@loganreigstad) October 3, 2020

Jennie Janson with the National Aquarium says it’s normal for them to be around now, and many that we’re seeing are older jellyfish.

“Right now, we’re getting a special treat because they’re at this latest stage of their lives and they’re growing really really big,” Janson said.

These Atlantic bay nettle jellies can get up to eight to 10 feet long, and when they find food they pull their tentacles back in to eat.

Experts say the jellyfish will likely stick around for the next few weeks.

If you want to see and learn more about these jellyfish, you can over to the National Aquarium and check out their exhibit.