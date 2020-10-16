Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 19-year-old man shot in the head earlier this week in east Baltimore has died, city police said Friday.
The shooting happened around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of North Ellwood Avenue. When officers arrived, they found the 19-year-old with a gunshot wound to his head and a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his arm.
Both were taken to a hospital for treatment, police said. The 19-year-old, Deon Brown, died Thursday.
Anyone with information about the shooting should call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.