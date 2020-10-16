GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ)– An AMBER Alert was issued for a missing 7-year-old boy in Anne Arundel County early Friday.
Police said Prophet Marquis Matthew Johnson may only be wearing gray underwear. He is without medication.
Prophet was last seen at 11 p.m. Thursday night in Glen Burnie.
Prophet is Black. He is black hair and brown eyes. He’s four feet tall and weighs 50 pounds.
Police believe he is with Tiffany Sharquita Johnson, a Black female who is 30 years old and two other unknown individuals.
The four were last seen in a four-door, dark-colored Chrysler 300 with large rims.
Police said if you see them, do not approach the vehicle and instead call 911.
Here’s a link to the full AMBER Alert. As of 4:50 a.m. police did not have a photo of Tiffany Johnson.