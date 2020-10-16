CORONAVIRUS IN MD781 New Cases Reported; Positivity Rate, Hospitalizations Roughly Flat
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMComedy.TV
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Anne Arundel County, Anne Arundel County police, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers

LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — A traffic stop in Laurel led to the recovery of a loaded handgun and 12 grams of marijuana, according to Anne Arundel County Police.

Western District officers conducted a traffic stop on southbound Baltimore Washington Parkway 295 at Laurel Fort Meade Road at around 8 a.m. Thursday.

Photo Courtesy Of Anne Arundel County Police.

As the officer made contact with the driver, an odor of marijuana was detected in the vehicle, according to police.

As a result of the investigation and interaction with the driver, a search of the vehicle revealed a loaded Glock 26 9mm handgun and 12 grams of suspected marijuana, police said.

The driver, identified as Marcus Arthur Lee Bolton, of the 1200 block of Seaboard Avenue Chesapeake, Virginia was arrested and charged.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply