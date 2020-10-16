Comments
LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — A traffic stop in Laurel led to the recovery of a loaded handgun and 12 grams of marijuana, according to Anne Arundel County Police.
Western District officers conducted a traffic stop on southbound Baltimore Washington Parkway 295 at Laurel Fort Meade Road at around 8 a.m. Thursday.
As the officer made contact with the driver, an odor of marijuana was detected in the vehicle, according to police.
As a result of the investigation and interaction with the driver, a search of the vehicle revealed a loaded Glock 26 9mm handgun and 12 grams of suspected marijuana, police said.
The driver, identified as Marcus Arthur Lee Bolton, of the 1200 block of Seaboard Avenue Chesapeake, Virginia was arrested and charged.