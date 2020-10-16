CORONAVIRUS IN MD781 New Cases Reported; Positivity Rate, Hospitalizations Roughly Flat
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMUndercover Boss
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore County Public Schools, Baltimore News, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Public Schools announced Friday changes to its fall meal distribution program.

These changes are effective Monday, October 19.

Three locations have been removed from the list: David Avenue at Parkville Nazarene Daycare, Eagle Walk Road and Brushfield Court and North Point Road and Millers Island Boulevard.

Times for meal distribution have been updated for Chesapeake Terrace Elementary School, Dunhill Village Apartments and Hebbville Elementary School.

For more information, visit bcps.org.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply