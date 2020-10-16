Comments
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Public Schools announced Friday changes to its fall meal distribution program.
These changes are effective Monday, October 19.
Three locations have been removed from the list: David Avenue at Parkville Nazarene Daycare, Eagle Walk Road and Brushfield Court and North Point Road and Millers Island Boulevard.
Times for meal distribution have been updated for Chesapeake Terrace Elementary School, Dunhill Village Apartments and Hebbville Elementary School.