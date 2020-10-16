GLEN ARM, Md. (WJZ) — A subcontractor for BGE was sent to the hospital Friday after being electrocuted while working on upgrading an electrical system at the Baltimore County Property Management Office, officials said.
The Baltimore County Fire Department got the call at around 6:15 p.m. to the 12200 block of Long Green Pike in Glen Arm.
Firefighters arrived at the scene and found a man in cardiac arrest after being electrocuted, according to officials.
Firefighters were able to resuscitate the man and he was taken to Bayview Medical Center.
When he left, he had a pulse and was breathing on his own, but was awake and not speaking.
The man was going to the burn unit due to the electrical burns he had received.
There was no fire at the scene when firefighters arrived, but they are looking into the incident.