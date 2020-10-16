Much Of US, Including Maryland, Expected To Be Warmer Than Normal This Winter, NOAA PredictsMarylanders may not need those heavy winter coats as much this winter.

Ravens' Justin Tucker Surprises Fan Who Watched Game From Hospital Hours After Breast Cancer SurgeryA diehard Ravens fan got a special surprise from kicker Justin Tucker after the team saw her inspiring story on WJZ.

Maryland Zoo Welcomes New Lesser Kudu Calf Named KadettThe Maryland Zoo has a new lesser kudu calf among its animals.

Noticed A Lot Of Jellyfish In The Inner Harbor Lately? There's A Reason WhyBaltimore has been getting some up-close views of jellyfish while taking a stroll along the Inner Harbor.

LIST: Fun Halloween Events Around MarylandHalloween is here — and all though things are a little different this year amid the coronavirus pandemic — there are still fun things happening this spooky season!

Donate Pajamas To Casey Cares Foundation And Get A Free Chick-fil-A Chicken SandwichDozens of Baltimore area Chick-fil-A restaurants are once again teaming up with the Casey Cares Foundation to help critically ill children.