By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:coronavirus cases, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland saw 781 new coronavirus cases Friday as the positivity rate and the number of hospitalizations remained roughly flat, data from the state’s health department shows.

As of Friday, the state has seen 134,329 COVID-19 cases and 3,887 deaths. Four new deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

The state’s calculation of the positivity rate sits at 3.09%, up slightly from 3.08% on Thursday. The state has now had more than three million COVID-19 tests — 3,013,107 — conducted since the pandemic began. Of those, 1,648,128 tests have come back negative.

Four more people have been hospitalized in the state in the past 24 hours, bringing the state’s total to 416. Of those, 305 are in acute care and 111 are in intensive care.

Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 543 (23)
Anne Arundel 11,151 (250) 12*
Baltimore City 16,681 (478) 17*
Baltimore County 19,403 (627) 23*
Calvert 1,098 (27) 1*
Caroline 687 (8)
Carroll 2,120 (125) 3*
Cecil 1,244 (35) 1*
Charles 2,991 (99) 2*
Dorchester 661 (10)
Frederick 4,464 (129) 8*
Garrett 94 (1)
Harford 3,353 (73) 4*
Howard 5,534 (117) 6*
Kent 326 (22) 2*
Montgomery 24,174 (820) 40*
Prince George’s 31,210 (817) 24*
Queen Anne’s 719 (25) 1*
St. Mary’s 1,385 (59)
Somerset 368 (5)
Talbot 602 (6)
Washington 2,075 (42)
Wicomico 2,287 (49)
Worcester 1,159 (29) 1*
Data not available (11)

Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by age and gender(probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 5,156
10-19 11,729 (2)
20-29 25,415 (24) 1*
30-39 24,133 (49) 6*
40-49 21,291 (124) 3*
50-59 19,572 (322) 16*
60-69 13,149 (641) 13*
70-79 7,759 (964) 28*
80+ 6,125 (1,759) 78*
Data not available (2)
Female 70,785 (1,903) 75*
Male 63,544 (1,984) 70*

Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 41,929 (1,587) 55*
Asian (NH) 2,573 (144) 6*
White (NH) 34,928 (1,655) 72*
Hispanic 28,561 (448) 12*
Other (NH) 6,231 (42)
Data not available 20,107 (11)

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff

