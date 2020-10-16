Comments
DENTON, Md. (WJZ) — A 47-year-old Denton man was arrested on charges of child pornography.
Daniel Provencal was charged with 11 counts of distribution of child pornography, 11 counts of possession with intent to distribute child pornography and 18 counts of possession of child pornography.
Maryland State Police received a report regarding Provencal allegedly distributing and being in possession of child pornography on social media.
Investigators obtained the search warrant for his home and served him on Thursday. Provencal was arrested at his home.
He is being held without bond at the Caroline County Detention Center.