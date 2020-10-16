AMBER ALERTMaryland State Police Searching For Missing 7-Year-Old Boy
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — Harford County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a murder-suicide in Bel Air Friday.

Officers were called to the 600 block of High Plain Drive around 5:45 p.m. Thursday for a call of a suicidal person.

Police tried to establish contact with the person for several hours. The area of High Plain Drive and Tollgate Road were shut down during the incident.

Eventually, police were able to get into a bedroom in the house. They found two people dead inside.

Investigators are ruling this a homicide-suicide at this time.

