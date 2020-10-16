ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Health officials are working to allow more spectators at outdoor sporting and entertainment venues, including at M&T Bank Stadium and FedEx Field, to safely attend games in the stands, Gov. Larry Hogan said Friday.
“With our key health metrics low and stable, we are taking steps to allow more spectators, including fans of the Baltimore Ravens and the Washington Football Team, to safely attend games in the stands,” said Governor Hogan. “It remains important to continue following all of the mitigation measures and public health protocols that keep us safe, including wearing masks and practicing physical distancing.”
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
Venues, including the football stadiums for the Ravens and the Washington Football Team, will be limited to 10% capacity. M&T Bank Stadium has a total capacity of 71,008, so under the new rules, a maximum of roughly 7,100 people could fill the stands and the field.
In July, the Ravens said even if fans were allowed, they would limit capacity to around 14,000 fans.
Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!