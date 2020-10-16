AMBER ALERTMaryland State Police Searching For Missing 7-Year-Old Boy
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:2020 presidential election, Elections 2020, Kanye West, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, politics, Talkers

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — There’s a new presidential candidate option for Maryland voters.

Kanye West is now qualified to be a write-in candidate in the state.

“I’m officially a write-in candidate in the state of Maryland. Vote Kanye,” West tweeted Friday.

His first campaign video was released earlier this week.

While West’s name will not be on the ballot, he is an official write-in option for voters.

 

West does not list a vice-presidential running mate associated with his candidacy.

CBS Baltimore Staff

