ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — There’s a new presidential candidate option for Maryland voters.
Kanye West is now qualified to be a write-in candidate in the state.
“I’m officially a write-in candidate in the state of Maryland. Vote Kanye,” West tweeted Friday.
I’M OFFICIALLY A WRITE-IN CANDIDATE IN THE STATE OF MARYLAND. VOTE KANYE. https://t.co/VVESmi75wN
— ye (@kanyewest) October 16, 2020
His first campaign video was released earlier this week.
While West’s name will not be on the ballot, he is an official write-in option for voters.
https://t.co/ZURvTEW9ee we stepping out on faith pic.twitter.com/ypQfooB35w
— ye (@kanyewest) October 12, 2020
West does not list a vice-presidential running mate associated with his candidacy.