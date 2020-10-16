ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland’s Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, a frequent critic of President Donald Trump, has cast his ballot for the general election and did not vote for either of the two major-party candidates for president.
Hogan’s communications director Mike Ricci tweeted Friday morning that the governor voted by mail last week.
As to who Hogan voted for, Ricci wrote the governor cast his ballot for the late former President Ronald Reagan.
Hogan and Trump have sparred multiple times this year over the federal government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and its response to protests following the death of George Floyd.
In July, Hogan, who is being talked about as a possible presidential candidate in 2024, said the Republican Party needs to be a “bigger tent party” once Trump leaves office.
In 2016, Hogan also declined to vote for Trump, instead writing in his father’s name.
WJZ has reached out to the governor’s office for further comment.
