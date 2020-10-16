COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Head coach Mark Turgeon and Director of Athletics Damon Evans formally presented the Maryland Terrapins men’s basketball team with its 2020 Big Ten Championship rings in a ceremony at the XFINITY Center Friday evening.
Maryland defeated Michigan 83-70 in their final game of the season on March 8 to clinch a share of the title. The game would end up being the team’s last of the season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The four colors of the Maryland flag are represented on the ring.
A replica image of the Big Ten Conference Championship trophy adorned with a net is featured, marking the first in Maryland men’s basketball history.
Maryland put together one of the team’s best seasons in recent memory this past year, finishing 24-7 with a 14-6 mark in the Big Ten to capture the program’s first-ever Big Ten Championship.