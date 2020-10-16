AMBER ALERTMaryland State Police Searching For Missing 7-Year-Old Boy
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Zoo has a new lesser kudu calf among its animals.

The calf, named Kadett, was born on October 5 to mom Meringue, 7, and sired by Ritter, 10, the zoo said. He weighs in at 14 pounds and stands roughly three feet tall.

Kadett the lesser kudu. Credit: The Maryland Zoo

Kadett is now the fourth lesser kudu at the zoo.

As for when visitors may get to meet Kadett, the zoo said they hope to have him outside before it gets cold, but for now he and Meringue will spend the next few weeks bonding in the barn.

The lesser kudu is a species of spiral-horned antelope native to northern east Africa.

