CORONAVIRUS IN MD781 New Cases Reported; Positivity Rate, Hospitalizations Roughly Flat
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Ravens, Derek Wolfe, Jimmy Smith, Local TV, Marcus Peters, NFL, Philadelphia Eagles, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Both the Ravens and Eagles are dealing with significant bumps and bruises heading into Week 5 of the season.

Starting defensive end Derek Wolfe is listed as doubtful on the injury report. He has a neck issue with concussion symptoms.

Wolfe missed a game two weeks ago with an illness. Tookie defensive tackle Justin Madibuike was added to the roster last week to provide depth to the line.

Cornerbacks Jimmy Smith and Marcus Peters are listed as questionable. Both, however, were full participants in practice Friday.

The Ravens take on the Eagles at 1 p.m. Sunday. You can see the game right here, on WJZ.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply