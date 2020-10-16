Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Both the Ravens and Eagles are dealing with significant bumps and bruises heading into Week 5 of the season.
Starting defensive end Derek Wolfe is listed as doubtful on the injury report. He has a neck issue with concussion symptoms.
Wolfe missed a game two weeks ago with an illness. Tookie defensive tackle Justin Madibuike was added to the roster last week to provide depth to the line.
Cornerbacks Jimmy Smith and Marcus Peters are listed as questionable. Both, however, were full participants in practice Friday.
The Ravens take on the Eagles at 1 p.m. Sunday. You can see the game right here, on WJZ.