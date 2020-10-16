BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Last month, WJZ introduced you to 23-year-old Baltimore native Lindsey Cohen.

After a six-hour double mastectomy just moments before the Ravens took on the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football, the Ravens superfan had one goal.

Elizabeth Crutchley is Cohen’s aunt.

“When she came out of anesthesia, she wanted to have her Ravens scarf on and that the game would be on the TV in her room,” Crutchley said.

The Ravens saw our story and wanted to do something special for Lindsey.

“My mom sits me up, gets me out of bed to the computer,” Cohen said while on a video call to WJZ. “All of a sudden, they all pop up and it’s Ravens. I’m like what the heck is going on. Justin Tucker pops up and I was totally floored. I was speechless!”

The Ravens are also her inviting her out to a game next October. She got the news from one of her favorite players.

“It was really cool to say Justin Tucker knows my name so that was a really cool moment,” she said with a smile.

“Everyone’s had my back this whole way,” she added. “My family, my friends, people I didn’t even expect but to hear that the Ravens had my back, that’s just unexpected. Really cool!”

Perhaps Tucker and the Ravens gave her extra motivation to keep battling.

“There’s so much I want to do,” she said with tears welling up in her eyes. “I actually made a list. I want to visit my cousin… Sorry, I’m getting teared up. She’s getting married in October, so I want to visit her in Hawaii. I just miss her.”

And with a 4-1 squad ready for a showdown ahead in Philly, let’s get a score.

“Let’s say Ravens 24. Philly 13.”

Cohen missed her internship because of cancer but she graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a BFA in sound design.