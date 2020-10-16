CORONAVIRUS IN MD781 New Cases Reported; Positivity Rate, Hospitalizations Roughly Flat
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A crew testing equipment within the Harbor Tunnel Friday morning inadvertently had a valve opened for one of the fire lines, causing water to flow onto the roadway, according to officials.

Officials said crews immediately closed the valve and used pumps to clear the water out.

There is no safety issue nor malfunction, according to officials.

Officials also said they’re taking steps to make sure this doesn’t happen again during testing.

Southbound I-895 traffic was held at the Harbor tunnel from about 9:55 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

